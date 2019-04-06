Robbers pounce on Byo firm, 2 seriously injured

BY SILAS NKALA

TWO Chinese businessmen were seriously injured on Thursday night after they were attacked by robbers brandishing a pistol and machetes.

The robbers stormed Naizonel Investments in Bulawayo’s Kelvin Industrial area got away with a vehicle, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police sources yesterday said the robbery occurred at around 5:15pm, when about five male robbers pounced on a steel-making factory.

“One of them was armed with a pistol, whereas four others had knives/machetes and iron bars. They force-marched the guard, employees who were just arriving for the night shift and clients who were gathered at the sales bay near the gate,” a police source said.

“They forced them into a steel cage near the main gate, where they robbed them of their cellphones. The one holding a pistol remained near the gate, manning it and also guarding the hostages whereas others went to the main offices where they ordered everyone to lay on the ground.”

The police officer said the robbers went on to ransack the offices, stealing cash.

“Two Chinese nationals, who are part of the company management, were injured during the robbery. One was stabbed on the backside while the other suffered cuts on her head after being struck with a knife on the head,” the source said. “The robbers also stole the company’s vehicle, a VW Amarok twin-cab, white in colour. The total value stolen is yet to be ascertained. The injured are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital and their injuries are not life threatening.”

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“The suspects speed way in the company car valued at $45 000. They also went away with US$6 529, ZAR2 155, RTGS$1 484, five cellphones all valued at RTGS$615,” Simango said.

“A report was made at Western Commonage Police Criminal Investigations Department Homicide who attended the scene and no recoveries or arrests were made.”