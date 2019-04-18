Random Pictures: Zimbabwe at 39 Celebrations

Pictures By Shepherd Tozvireva

Zimbabweans gathered at National Sports Stadium for Independence Day celebrations, to commemorate fallen heroes that brought the liberation the nation enjoys today.

The event was disturbed with the heavy rains but the programme went on as planned.

A-presidential-Guard-soldier-soaks-on-duty-during-the-Independence-Day-celebrations-at-National-Sports-Stadium-today

President-Emmerson-Mnangagwa-lighting-the-Independence-flame-amid-rains-today-at-the-National-Sports-Stadium-

Alick Macheso performing at Independence Day Celebrations at National Sports Stadium today

Vice President Kembo Mohadi walking into the National Sports Stadium for Independence Day Celebrations with his wife.

Vice President Constantine Chiwenga walking into the National Sports Stadium for Independence Day Celebrations with his wife.

Attendants-follow-proceedings-despite-the-heavy-rain-at-Independence-Day-celebrations

Parade-Commander-during-independence-celebrations

Students-doing-mass-displays-at-Independence-Day-celebrations-at-National-Sports-Stadium-Today

Students-make-Image-of-President-Emmerson-Mnangagwa-at-Independence-Day-Clebrations-at-National-Sports-Stadium-today

Students-Performing-at-Independence-celebrations-at-National-Sports-Stadium.