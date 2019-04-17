Public prosecutor and state TV boss sacked in Sudan

BY BBC

Under pressure from protest organisers, the transitional military council running Sudan has sacked the Public Prosecutor Gen Omer Ahmed Mohamed and his deputy Hesham Othman Ibrahim Saleh.

Both played a key role locking up government critics and protesters before the veteran president, Omar al-Bashir, was overthrown.

The head of the military council Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has also dismissed the head of the state-owned TV and Radio Corporation, Mohammed Hatim Suleiman.

In recent days its coverage of events has changed, with voices from the country’s protest movement and opposition being allowed on air.

“This is a key change,” BBC media monitoring analyst Moses Rono says.

On Monday two prominent activists – Hisham Mohammed Ali Wad Qolba and Mohammed Hassan al-Bushi – were released from jail and immediately appeared on Sudan TV where they accused the channel of being biased: