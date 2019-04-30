Prince Kaybee to launch album in Byo

BY SINDISO DUBE

SOUTH Africa’s award-winning house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee tonight makes a return to Zimbabwe to launch his latest album, Re Mmino, at Cosmopolitan Night Club in Bulawayo.

One of the event organisers, Ntando Ndlovu, yesterday told NewsDay Life&Style that they had taken advantage of the May 1 holiday to bring in the Charlotte hit-maker to Bulawayo, who had his maiden performance in the City of Kings and Queens in 2017.

“Our fans and patrons who frequent our spot have been asking us to bring back Prince Kaybee since the last time he came, about two years go. Prince Kaybee will perform on the eve of the public holiday (Workers Day), which means patrons have more time to rest,” he said.

“We have prepared well for the night, both the artistes and on our side we are ready to give a good show. The artiste will jet in at mid-day and will do a tour of the city meeting his local fans.”

Born Kabelo Motsamai, Prince Kaybee released his album Better Days two years ago and it topped the charts across Mzansi. The 12-track album features seasoned artistes among themDr Malinga, Ziyon from Liquideep, Donald and Thiwe.