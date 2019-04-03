Parly roasts Zinara boss over $70m loot

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairperson Michael Madanha yesterday came under fire from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for firing the parastatal’s director of administration Precious Murove, a key witness to investigations by Parliament over alleged looting of funds at the organisation.

The issue came up when Zinara acting chief executive Mathlene Mujokoro and other top officials appeared before the committee, which is chaired by former Finance minister Tendai Biti.

Mujokoro was grilled over dubious contracts that Zinara entered into with Univern without going to tender, as well as revelations by the Auditor-General Mildred Chiri’s 2016 forensic audit that $71 million was dished out for special projects to different companies, most of which never materialised.

During the hearing, the committee also discovered that Murove was not present in Parliament because he was fired by Madanha only last week.

The PAC suspected the action by Madanha; a former deputy minister during the period under review, was aimed at suppressing evidence because Murove was one of the names that featured prominently in the corruption saga.

Some of the corruption issues included issuance of $71 million road contracts for special projects without going to tender. Some of the projects were never carried out despite having been paid for. Zinara also awarded a contract to Univern to source graders without going to tender, among the several contracts awarded to the company.

“Murove’s contract was due to expire at the end of June in terms of his contract, but the board decided to actually terminate it on June 30, but paid him in lieu of notice and asked him to go on leave on March 27,” Mujokoro said.

She professed ignorance over the premature termination of Murove’s contract, saying she was not privy to the information. Mujokoro said was attending a funeral on the day the board decided to fire Murove.

Kambuzuma MP Willias Madzimure (MDC Alliance) said: “The manner in which they want to cover up the Zinara scandals is that the board chairperson is former Transport deputy minister Madanha. There is no way an employee can be fired by the board without the chief executive officer in the meeting. The intention was so that the committee cannot carry out the investigation without Murove.”

The committee ordered that Murove must appear in Parliament on Friday even if he had been fired. They also said Univern will also be summoned to appear before the committee on the same day to explain the alleged shady contracts.