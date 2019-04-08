Panner assaults, disarms ZCDC guard

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A CHIMANIMANI illegal diamond panner on Saturday appeared in court for allegedly teaming up with 15 others, still at large, to assault and disarm a Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) security guard in Chiadzwa, accusing him of routinely torturing them.

Trymore Bhasera (27) denied the robbery and assault charges when he appeared before magistrate Nyasha Kuture.

He was remanded in custody to April 16.

Prosecutor Brighton Shamuyarira told the court that on April 2, the complainant John Sarineni commenced duty at 91 portal B in Chiadzwa, Marange.

Sarineni was armed with a shotgun loaded with one round of ammunition.

At around 4pm, the accused person, who was in the company of about 15 accomplices, confronted the complainant, accusing him of torturing them in previous raids into the diamond fields.

The accused persons then assaulted the complainant with stones and sticks.

Sarineni escaped, but the accused gave chase and disarmed him. They also took away his two-way communication radio, raincoat and safety shoes.

The complainant sought refuge at a police base and was taken to a local clinic for treatment.

The accused was arrested two days later while in possession of the shotgun.