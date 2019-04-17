Ousted Sudan president transferred to maximum security prison

BY AFRICANEWS
Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred from a holding facility into jail, multiple reports have confirmed.
He was forced out of power a little over a week ago by the military on the back of massive protests. The Transitional Military Council, TMC, confirmed his arrest days after his ouster.
The Reuters news agency reports that he is being held in the capital Khartoum at the Kobar maximum security prison. They added that he is being held in solitary confinement under tight security.
janana Bikaz Madhogodhogo
Dictators will never learn.Some equally cunning dictators are watching the unfolding events in Sudan and in their warped and sadistic minds they believe,it can only happen to certain dictators.Shame on this crop of rulers(Not leaders)
Chinja
No tears for despots.