Nyau dancers stabbed during dance procession

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Goromonzi have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly stabbed two Nyau dancers while trying to rescue a woman who had intruded into the dance-ring at a farm in Bromley.

The suspect, who is unknown in the area, allegedly stabbed Lovemore Kushaka (25) and Patrick Luwamiku (39) at Brookemead Farm.

The two were rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital, where they are currently admitted and in a stable condition.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and said the suspect was wanted so that he answers to charges of attempted murder.

“We appeal to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect who is on the wanted list in connection with an attempted murder case,” he said.

According to police, on March 25, at around 7pm, the complainants were among Nyau traditional dancers who were performing their routines at the Bromley farm.

It is reported that an unknown woman intruded into the ring and this irked the dancers, who dragged her out.

The suspect then allegedly intervened to rescue the woman from being attacked, leading to a clash with the complainants.

During the scuffle, the suspect allegedly stabbed the two complainants in the abdomen and fled from the scene.

The two sustained deep cuts and were rushed to hospital.