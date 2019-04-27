Nyanga National Park: one of the most scenic areas of Zimbabwe

NYANGA National Park is situated in one of the most scenic areas of Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands. Rolling green hills and perennial rivers transverse the park.

With its stunning mountainous views, numerous waterfalls, varied activities and unique flora and fauna, Nyanga National Park can provide the visitor with an unforgettable holiday experience.

The park occupies 47 000 hectares. Altitudes between 1 800 and 2 593 metres provide cool weather and fresh mountain air; perfect for rest and relaxation. The park is located about 268km from Harare, along a well tarred highway.

The mountainous terrain is home to a variety of animals, including the mysterious waterbuck, wildebeest, kudu, zebra, impala, sables and eland, among others.

The sparkling fresh water rivers are an envelope of fresh water fish such as the Nyanga trout, which is a delicacy to many visitors.

Cool temperatures are usual in Nyanga, with summer temperature around 26 degrees celcius and winter cold temperatures of minus three degrees celcius. These are complimented by a wet summer.

The park provides a wide range of accommodation packages. The Rhodes Nyanga hotel has been operating since early 1900s and it consists of 24 rooms, bar, restaurant and conference facilities.

Historically, the hotel has the Rhodes-Nyanga museum, with some of the furniture Cecil John Rhodes owned. The hotel is situated in the Nyanga National Park.

There are three rest-camps, namely Rhodes, Udu and Mare. These rest camps offer the visitor spacious thatched self-catering two and one bed-roomed lodges, with a fully equipped kitchen. There are exciting camping and caravan sites which are well sheltered by acacia trees, where cooking on wood fires draws the visitor to ancient memories of the history of mankind .

Attractions include Mount Nyangani, Zimbabwe’s highest point at 2 593 metres offers a challenging climb and spectacular views of the surrounding countryside.

The Nyangombe Falls is a beautiful series of cascading waterfalls located on the western edge of the Park, a 15-minute walk from the carpark. Mutarazi Falls is the highest waterfall in Zimbabwe and the second highest on the continent. Visitors may leave their vehicles at the carpark and take a short hike to the edge of the escarpment for spectacular views of the waterfalls and the Honde Valley, some 800 metres below.

You can view the Pungwe Falls from the scenic Pungwe viewpoint or drive through the Pungwe Drift for a closer view of the river and lush forest areas around. Nyangwe and Chawomera Forts are massive stone works with lintelled entrances that characterise these fine examples of Nyanga ruins, which were built some 400 years ago.

Pit structures are also located within the park.

You can engage in a wide-range of activities, including the finest fly fishing in Zimbabwe, which can be found in many of the park’s well-stocked rivers and lakes, including Mare, Udu, Rhodes, Gulliver and Purdon dams. Bream fishing is also available at Udu Dam. Rowing boats can be hired at each dam and visitors can swim at Nyangombe pool where the clear, crisp Nyangombe River spills over natural rock-slides. Visitors can also relax on the sandy beaches.

Numerous trails and paths provide lovely walks through both the forest areas and open highlands, many leading to beautiful waterfalls and scenic vistas. Game viewing is open to the public all-year round. Gates are open for game viewing daily from 0600hrs until 1800hrs. All clients are only allowed to enter the park when driving.

Walking and cycling are strictly prohibited unless with express , and only in the company of a designated park officer. Clients are allowed to drive around the park on their own, using designated roads only.

The main and most sought out activity at the park; fishing is conducted all year round. There are five fishing and picnic sites in the park. Recreational activities include yachting, boating, rowing, angling and canoeing. — www.zimparks.org