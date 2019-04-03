Note2etoN set for Bulawayo tour

BY SHARON SIBINDI

HARARE music group, Note2etoN, is set to hold a tour dubbed “Note2etoN Byo Tour” to mark the campaign for the World Choir Games 2020, which will be held at Girls College and Zimbabwe Music Academy from April 5 to 9, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.

The event will see a combination of education through a practical musicianship workshop for young musicians at Girls College and philanthropy through a Charity Matinee Concert for children from various children’s homes in Bulawayo at the Academy of Music.

“We are asking all our audiences and other generous people of Bulawayo to donate a book to give the children the continued gift of reading. This will be the choir’s second time at the games after winning two silver medals in 2018 in South Africa,” Note2etoN director Sabelo Nyoni-Maswaure said.

“We will be entertaining our supporters in Bulawayo on Saturday evening with a wide repertoire that will appeal to many. It will be giving back to Bulawayo audiences who showed us so much love and support before our World Choir Games.”

Nyoni-Maswaure said they would take part in the Sunday morning worship at Hillside Methodist Church and the event was annual.

“It is our second time in Bulawayo and we are a Harare-based choir. We would like to share with Bulawayo and we sing in many languages and genres. Note2etoN will be present as well as their family members and supporters. The choir is in partnership with the Zimbabwe Academy of Music and Girls College,” she said.

“We shall continue sharing our music in various centres around Zimbabwe and beyond, to raise awareness on the versatility of choral music and its joys.”

Nyoni-Maswaure said each of the three concerts has a repertoire that is specific to its audience.

“The pop concert is a high-energy event full of familiar contemporary hit songs. The Saturday afternoon show shall also be high energy but with a more ethnic theme to give variance from the previous night,” she said.