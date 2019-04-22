Musvazvi launches second album

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

GOSPEL musician Talkmore Musvazvi said her music ministry was inspired by the Holy Spirit who made it possible for her to launch her second seven-track album, aptly titled Mweya Mutsvene.

Local gospel acts who took to the stage during the album launch included Agartha Murudzwa, Trymore Bande, Mharidzo Hetisani, Ireen Mtangadura, Sandra Chirenje,

Minister B Dausi and Vadzidzi Vekutanga who all did not disappoint through their polished stage performances.

As Musvazvi made her way to the stage with the song Ngavarumbidzwe, the audience burst into ululations and whistles of joy. The musician, who is also a songwriter, told NewsDay Life & Style that the Holy Spirit and the support from her fans after she released her debut album, Tinorumbidza Mwari, last year,

made it possible for her to release the second offering.

“All the songs explain how the Holy Spirit leads me and how my career was greatly influenced by it. I first tried to record in my 20s, but I was still far from God,” she said.

“I want to thank fans for supporting my first album. Although I never had live performances, the fans testified on radio stations that they enjoyed my music and this also gave me motivation to record this album.”

Guest of honour at the launch, Tapiwa Freddy, who is the founder of Goodness and Mercy Ministries described the launch as a remarkable achievement in Musvazvi’s career and encouraged her to remain determined.

“Many agree with me that it’s not easy to launch an album. It’s, therefore, undeniable that this is a great milestone in her musical career. I encourage her to be original and remain resolute in her journey. I also pray that the album will not only be the people’s favourite, but will lead many to heaven,” he said.