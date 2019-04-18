Missing toddler found dead in nearby stream

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 17-MONTH-OLD Mvurwi baby who disappeared mysteriously at Three Sisters Farm on Saturday was found dead at a nearby stream.

Fungisai Antonio was left by her mother Christine Maurukira (27) in the custody of her grandmother Fungisai Kamushinda (49).

Maurukira had gone to look for piece jobs in the next village.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a suspected murder case in Mvurwi, where a baby girl was reported missing for two days and was subsequently found floating in a stream.

Police conducted a body search and found scars on the body. The body has been sent to Mvurwi mortuary for safe-keeping,” Mundembe said.

A witness, Samson Gomba, told NewsDay that the girl had been left playing with six other minors when she disappeared.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Bindura man, Washington Chirizena (24), of Katanya Farm, drowned in a dam where he was reportedly taking a bath on Sunday.

“I can confirm a case of drowning in Bindura where a male adult went on the deep end of the dam in the company of two miners who witnessed him drowning and later advised community members, who then retrieved the body,” Mundembe said.

In yet another incident, an eight-year-old Guruve girl died after an ox-drawn scotch cart she was riding overturned and crushed her.