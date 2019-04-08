Military battle at Mandava ends in stalemate

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

CHAPUNGU……………………(2)2

BLACK RHINOS… …………(2) 2

AIRFORCE side Chapungu and army side Black Rhinos shared the spoils in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contest played at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

All the four goals scored in the match came in the first half.

Following their emphatic win over Bulawayo Chiefs last week, Chapungu moved to four points.

Chapungu began the game on the back foot and looked disorganised as Black Rhinos dominated possession.

However, Chapungu striker Allen Tavarwisa had the first chance at goal after he broke loose, but his goal-bound effort met a timely interception from Bruce Homora.

Franseco Zekumbawire hit the upright with a powerful strike and later had another shot pushed out for a corner by Chapungu goal-minder Talbert Shumba.

It was Moses Demera who thrust the visiting side ahead on the 17th minute with a brilliant header from a curling cross whipped in by Farai Banda.

Chapungu somehow held off waves of Rhinos pressure before Brighton Mugoni restored parity 10 minutes after the first goal.

Rhinos forward Masimba Mambare opened his account for the season to restore the army side’s lead on the half hour mark with a shot from inside the box.

Five minutes later, Ian Nyoni levelled the scores for Chapungu, showing no signs of slowing as he dazzled the Rhinos defence with his wizardry.

The speedy winger cracked what could be a contender for goal of the season as he netted a blistering shot from inside the box, after goalie Ashley Reyners spilled from a cornerkick.

The second stanza was a see-saw affair between the two sides with Chapungu having the better chances at goal.

They could have killed off the game seconds before the full-time whistle, but newboy Nigel Hunga failed to capitalise on poor communication between Rhinos defenders.

Reyners was quick to react to parry Hunga’s effort away from his goal area.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dlakama said he was satisfied with the draw.

“We had a decent show, but after all, a point is better than nothing. We could have buried the game on the last minute, but we failed to convert the chance,” he said. “We have a number of areas that still need to be improved on going forward. So far, I am happy and I am hopeful that we will be stronger to face the next challenge.”

Black Rhinos gaffer Herbert Maruwa said his side still needed to improve.

“It was a game of two halves. We did well and as we planned, we managed to score first. However, our opponents also did well. What I can say is that building a team is a process and we are in the right direction,” he said.

Teams

Chapungu: T Shumba, E Chitauro, H Mugoniwa, C Kwaramba, B Mbavarira, E Muzanenhamo, I Nyoni, G Mleya ( N Hunga 50), A Tavarwisa (M Nyavuyanga 88), B Mugoni, X Ncube (P Marufu

50)

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, J Mukombwe, F Banda, B Homora, A Tandi, G Saunyama, W Taderera, M Mambare (H Chimutimunzeve 74), T Sibanda, M Demera, F Zekumbawire (W Kapinda 53).