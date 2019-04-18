Mesi roped into anti-drug campaign

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

SUNGURA musician Paradzai Mesi is part of an initiative by a local organisation, Zimbabwe Network for Economic and Social Transformation (Zinest) to help fight the scourge of drug abuse, especially among young people in high-density suburbs, NewsDay Life & Style has established.

Mesi, who makes a return to Harare with an Independence Day after-party gig at Club Joy Centre in Highfields tonight, once hit a bad patch that saw him turn to drugs.

Club Joy Centre proprietor and businessman David Mudzudzu said they were happy to host the musician and will continue to support his career revival.

“Mesi is an immensely gifted musician who has a good chemistry with our patrons, and we can’t wait to have him perform at our joint again tonight. Yes, he had some challenges, but that should not define him. We will continue to assist him till he fully finds his footing again in the industry,” Mudzudzu said.

The businessman, working with Zinest, was the first to help Mesi revive his career when he hit hard times and took to drug abuse.

“At one point, things looked bad for him because of the challenges he was facing and he even became a victim of drug abuse,” he said.

“Seeing the dangers that drug abuse is posing in most youths, including artistes, we are partnering with Zinest to implement a drug abuse awareness campaign so that we help fight the scourge.”

Madzudzu said they had availed their open air venue opposite Gwanzura Stadium in Highfields for the inaugural “Stop Drug Abuse” awareness event.

Zinest founder and chairperson Takemore Mazuruse said it was in their organisation’s DNA to foster economic and social transformation through such campaigns, among other community development initiatives.

“Drug abuse is real and it’s affecting lives, particularly young people, and we are happy to be partnering Club Joy Centre in this noble initiative,” he said.

Mazuruse also highlighted that while the prevailing economic challenges were affecting many youths, drug abuse was not the solution.

Mudzudzu revealed that they had an exciting Independence Day and Easter holidays diary that will see various artistes entertaining patrons at their open air entertainment joint at Machipisa from tonight until Monday next week.