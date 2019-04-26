Masomere bubbles ahead of Hwange clash

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

PREMIERSHIP side Manica Diamonds gaffer Luke Masomere is pleased with the work rate among his players as they target Hwange in their next assignment of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at the Colliery on Sunday.

Manica Diamonds collected seven points in their last three games and will be hoping to increase their points tally when they confront Hwange, who enjoyed a good start until their run was stopped by champions FC Platinum in their last match.

Masomere is happy with the way things have gone since their defeat to Caps United in the season curtain raiser where the newly-promoted side picked themselves up and have dropped just two points in the matches that followed.

He said the team is still work in progress, but he is most pleased with the effort from the players.

“We are still working on combinations, but at the moment l am happy because every player is putting maximum effort. The other good part is that our goals are coming from everywhere,” he said

“This is our motto at the club that every player should be able to score. We can’t rely on one player to score goals for us. Of course we employ strikers to do the job for us, but they also need to be supported in big way.”

He said following their win over Mushowani at the weekend, they will confront Hwange with less pressure.

“We are going to travel to Hwange with less pressure although football is a pressure game and as usual we will be looking for a positive result against Hwange, they are a good team. They might be coming from Division One like us but they are seasoned campaigners and when playing at their home, they are a dangerous side,” he added.