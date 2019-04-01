Married cheat convicted

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR-OLD married Harare man was last week fined at a traditional court in Mashonaland Central province for impregnating a married Madziwa Teachers College student last year.

Tawanda Gunja pleaded guilty to the charge before Chief Masembura, who fined him five cattle and two goats for the offence.

The court heard that Gunja, a farmer, met Francisca Mufandarambwa (45) at Madziwa Teachers College in 2017 when she was doing her first year and entered into a relationship.

This was in spite of the fact that Gunja was customarily married to Gerald Dungare (59), an auditor at Bindura Municipality.

The cheats had unprotected sex several times before Mufandarambwa fell pregnant last year and eventually gave birth.

Mufandarambwa’s husband then took the matter to the chief’s court.

Quizzed on her actions, Mufandarambwa told the chief that Dungare was sexually starving her after he married a second wife and she thought of finding a young man who would

satisfy her.

“Your Worship, my husband was sexually starving me for a long time since he has a second wife. Whenever he came to our Chitungwiza home, I would entice him and he would simply ignore me until I thought of finding a young man who could satisfy me. I am no longer with my husband because he ignored me,” she said.

In his plea of guilty, Gunja said he met Mufandarambwa who pretended to be single and they had sex at her Chitungwiza home until they had their first child.

“I admit to impregnating this woman at her Chitungwiza home, but deny that I snatched someone’s wife. We met at her college and she never told me that she was married, that is why I used to go to her Chitungwiza home,” he said.

The chief warned his subjects against snatching married women.

“It is a very dangerous game which can cost lives. Therefore, culprits should be judged harshly so that it sends a warning to potential offenders. The cattle and goats are to be paid within two weeks,” Chief Masembura ruled.