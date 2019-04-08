Marriage won’t hinder my artistry: Lady Tshawe

BY SINDISO DUBE

POET, actress and musician Lady Tshawe (pictured) said her new married life will not dim her artistic light as had been the case with several promising female musicians whose careers fizzled out soon after they tied the knot.

Lady Tshawe walked down the aisle with her long-time lover, Thembalethu Jinkila Ndlovu, in August last year during a private ceremony.

She released her first music project since she got married this week titled iN Therapy EP.

“I have a supportive husband who pushes me to pursue my artistic dreams. He has invested in me and won’t allow my career to die. I have managed to balance the two, marriage and arts,” she said.

Lady Tshawe revealed that marriage came as a blessing to her life.

“Married life is an interesting journey. I am enjoying it and seeing myself in a different light, which is so enlightening. Marriage has blessed me with learning how to be more patient and learning the value of taking care of myself more,” she said.

The artiste, who has been doing poetry and acting since her school days, has participated in a number of nationally-acclaimed plays and arts festivals.

She broke into the music industry on her birthday in 2016.

A number of female musicians including yesteryear gospel singer Amanda Sagonda shelved their music careers soon after marriage. Sagonda, however, has been trying to stage a comeback following the collapse of the marriage with the release of a new album set for August.