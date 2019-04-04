Man Walle aiming high

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL afro-pop musician Walter Mangisa, also known as Man Walle in music circles, said the originality of his music is a major attraction for fans.

Man Walle, who told NewsDay Life & Style that he is set to release two singles and their accompanying videos later this month, said he preferred original music as it has a longer shelf life.

“My work is original and will last, too, because it comes through faith and I believe faith is the hand that receives and that gives too,” he said.

Man Walle said one of the tracks — Nzungu — which features Tirmuz, is a dedication to the love of his life.

“I am in love with a Zimbabwean girl and this song is a dedication to her because she drives me crazy,” the 28-year-old musician said.

Man Walle said the other track, Take it Away, featuring Nyasha Timbe and Yoz, is an encouragement to people to let go of the past and focus on the future.

“It’s a song which is inspired by forgiveness and love for one another,” he said, adding that he did the track in 2017.

The musician said he took time to work on the song under the record label, Real Heart, Real Love, which he runs in partnership with Mr Elders, and is home to seven other artistes.

Man Walle joined the music industry in 2009 and has worked with a handful of artistes, among them Tererai Mugwadi, Taurai Mandebvu and Shinsoman.