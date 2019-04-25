Man pours sand in ex-wife’s sadza

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 42-YEAR-OLD Concession man has been arraigned to court for violating the Domestic Violence Act and being in contempt of the Protection Order Act after he allegedly poured sand in his ex-wife’s plate of sadza after he was denied food.

Morgen Tshabangu (42), of Banif Farm in Concession, pleaded not guilty to the charges before magistrate Nyasha Machirori, who remanded the matter to May 8 for trial.

The State alleges that Tshabangu was in 2016 ordered by the same court not to assault and harass his ex-wife, Svetile Kamtemon (34), through a protection order.

On March 12, 2019, the accused visited the complainant, whom he found eating sadza.

He asked for his portion and Kamtemon told him that there was no share for him.

In a fit of rage, Tshabangu poured sand in Kamtemon’s plate of sadza and a scuffle ensued.

It is further alleged that the accused went on to tell his ex-wife’s farm workers not to report for duty the next day after their misunderstanding.

Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the State.