Maestro sings for Cyclone Idai survivors

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL artiste Maestro weMhanda has penned a song titled Dutu Remvura dedicated to Cyclone IdaI survivors after he was deeply touched by those who were affected and those that lost their lives in Chimanimani and parts of Chipinge.

The song, released last week, carries an afro-mbira beat accompanied by harp, pen-pipe, hosho and guitar.

Maestro told NewsDay Life & Style that the cyclone affected him to such an extent that he failed to participate in his music classes at Action Hub in Highfield.

“l failed to concentrate during the classes at the Action Hub because of the unfortunate incident that happened in Chimanimani and Chipinge as well as the images that I continued to see. As an artiste, I decided to do a song to challenge the authorities to be highly prepared for such disasters as well as encourage fellow citizens to offer a collective helping hand,” he said.

“The government must be proactive rather than be reactive. This entails the need for proper rural planning. More so, when tragedy strikes they must swiftly respond to save lives.”

Maestro said the song has received positive responses from his fans and he hoped it will inspire the authorities to do more.

“We are promoting the song through social media platforms as well as media coverage. We are also working on a video which will be released in due course,” he said.

Maestro is a member of Action Hub, a project run by Edzai Isu Arts, to promote the local arts industry.

As a member of Action Hub, WeMhanda is getting mentorship on perfecting his music career, and participates in Edzai Isu Arts activities.