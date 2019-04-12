Madinda itching for a win

BY FORTUNE MBELE

AFTER playing draws in the first two games against Black Rhinos and Caps United, Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, said they are looking forward to collecting maximum points when they take on troubled Harare City at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Ndlovu still frets over the effects of a three-week industrial action, which he said took a toll on his boys, but he is happy with how they have responded and played the first two matches.

“We always train to win games, but winning games is not just by word of mouth. It’s about the processes that you would have gone through in preparation for the whole season.

You don’t only train for one game, but for the whole season. It’s not a hidden agenda that we have had issues before that distracted our preparations. We are slightly behind in terms of our fitness and tactical preparation, but we are already in the season, but we will do (our best under these circumstances),” Ndlovu said.

A big boost for Highlanders is the return of the big Zambian striker Peter Nyirenda, who missed the Caps United game last Sunday.

Attacking midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda has also been cleared by the team doctor after he fractured his arm in January. Ndlovu said he is likely to feature in tomorrow’s game.

Denzel Khumalo, who also missed the goalless draw against Caps United is also available for the game.

Prince Dube captained the side against the Green Machine and was unlucky twice in the first half hitting the upright after combining well with Tinashe Makanda.

Another player to watch is Mbekezeli Sibanda, who was, however, replaced by Godfrey Makaruse on Sunday much to the ire of the Highlanders’ fans who felt the utility player was on top of his game and his substitution dealt a blow to Highlanders in the second half.