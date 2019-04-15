Macheso rocks Mutoko

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

SUNGURA legend Alick Macheso proved why he is one of the most sought after musicians with a vintage performance at a sold out show at Madzeka Nite Club in Mutoko on Saturday night.

The sungura virtuoso belted hit after hit before an appreciative crowd that kept asking for more.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze thanked fans for their continued support in an economically-challenging environment.

“It’s quite a season for us and we thank our fans for the loyalty and continued support. Times are generally hard, but we continue to get good numbers at our shows,” he said.

Fans who travelled from all over Mashonaland East, with some coming from as far as Harare, braved the chilly weather to enjoy good music from their icon.

Macheso’s weekend diary started with a show at Gatsi Sports Bar in Chegutu before he wound it up with a family show at Extra Mile Leisure Spot in Harare last night.

Club Joy Centre proprietor and music promoter David Mudzudzu said Macheso was defying odds given the challenging environment.

“The arts sector is generally struggling and Macheso’s defying odds by holding sold out shows, week in and week out. He is one of the few, if not the only, big artistes holding consistent and sold out shows weekly around Zimbabwe,” he said.

Mudzudzu said it was encouraging that torchbearers like Macheso were not throwing in the towel.

Macheso also performed with Lady Storm at last night’s show.