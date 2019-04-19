Lupane East MP declared provincial heroine

By RICHARD MUPONDE

The late Lupane East legislator (Zanu PF) and Matabeleland North secretary for administration in the women’s league, Sithembile Gumbo, has been declared a provincial heroine.

Gumbo (56) died at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Monday night.

Zanu PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson and Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo yesterday confirmed the late Gumbo’s heroine status, and said she would be buried on Saturday at the Lupane provincial shrine.

“We forwarded our request to the party leadership two days ago that she be declared a provincial heroine. However, it did not take long for the party to accord her that status.

“This was after they looked at her curriculum vitae, which showed she was steadfast in party business. Her burial is on this Saturday at Lupane Provincial Heroes’ Acre. At the moment, mourners are gathered at her rural home in Jikajika in Lupane,” Moyo said.

Gumbo had been ill for a long time. At one time, Parliament facilitated her treatment outside the country, having been in and out of hospital.

Gumbo won the 2018 elections after she polled 7 875 votes against her closest rival, Dalumuzi Khumalo, of the MDC Alliance who polled 5 791 votes.

She was the Zanu PF Matabeleland North district chairperson from 1995 to 1999 as well as provincial secretary for legal affairs from 2000 to 2003.

She subsequently served as provincial secretary for the disabled from 2003 to 2008, and as provincial secretary for administration women’s league, a position she held at the time of her death.