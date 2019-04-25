Lord of Kush set to premier

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

A ZIMBABWEAN Pakistan movie titled Lord of Kush will premiere on the big screen by end of June, NewsDay Life & Style can reveal.

The movie was produced by Roots Press and Studios (Zimbabwe), in association with Madiba Media and Productions (South Africa) as well as Kumkani Media and Spidercom, also from Zimbabwe.

One of the directors Tendai Humbasha Maduwa, told NewsDay Life & Style that the movie was inspired by real life events he witnessed in Pakistan.

“I was in Pakistan some years ago and there was a school called Peshawar that was bombed by rebels, killing innocent children. The film is about a Zimbabwean ambassador to Pakistan who imposed Christianity on Islamic children and it raised many questions as to why her only granddaughter was kidnapped, including the massacre of innocent schoolchildren,” he said.

“We are still in post-production, but the opening night is June 29 in Harare. We haven’t solidified the venue yet.”

The movie includes characters from a number of African countries as well as Pakistan and England. The local cast is made up of Tawanda Gunda Mupengo, Maduwa, Shakeel Ahmed, Albert Nyati, Candice Maduwa, Thandile Sothomela, Nothando Lobengula, Stellah January, Ben Mahaka, Lazarus Boora, Charlene Mangweni, Arthur Antonio and Tinopona Katsande.

Maduwa said the movie was meant to promote unity among different races, ethnic groups and cultures.

“We are people first before any religious grouping. We don’t need to fight over religious differences,” he said.

“So, let us first tolerate and love each other first as a people before any religion, grouping, and political affiliations, tribal or racial differences.”

Lord of Kush is Maduwa’s first project as a producer, having directed as well as act in a number of local television productions.