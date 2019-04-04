Local entrepreneur launches bookkeeping software

BY Freeman Makopa

local entrepreneur, Byron Kabaira has developed an online system, Zimvoice, which allows small to medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to perform core bookkeeping functions such as generating quotations, invoicing and managing payrolls.

Kabaira said the mainstream accounting services marginalised SMEs, thus pushed him to target them with an alternative package tailor-made for their needs.

“SMEs have become a significant contributor to national economies across the world, but still remain marginalised by our mainstream accounting service providers, yet they need this guidance more than ever. The reason for such targeting was the identification of a lucrative niche market that just needs proper tapping,” he said.

“One of the major reasons why small businesses fail is lack of financial management, control and literacy. The reason why most small businesses do not have a professional bookkeeping structure is largely due to the cost of employing these services and as for freelancers, I refer to the majority of people running one-man businesses. These include designers, digital marketers, and other soft-skill consultants”.

Kabaira added that most of the systems being used in Zimbabwe were franchised solutions, but Ziminvoice had the edge of being first a proudly Zimbabwean product, specially one that was tailored with the Zimbabwean SME in mind.

“Ziminvoice plays the significant role of bringing a professional bookkeeping solution while easy on the pocket. The software is online-based, making it easy to access while on the go.”