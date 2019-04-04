Lecturer jailed 12 years for raping student

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 23-YEAR-OLD lecturer at a little-known Harare college was last Friday sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for raping a student.

The convict pleaded not guilty when he appeared before magistrate Gloria Takundwa, who, however, found him guilty and suspended four years on condition of good behaviour.

He will serve eight years jail time. In convicting him, Takundwa said he considered the age of the convict to arrive at the sentence. He also said the sentence needed to send a stern warning to would-be offenders who prey on students.

The court heard that on February 15, while at the college premises in the central business district, the convict asked the 19-year-old complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) not to call him “Sir”, but daddy, honey or sweety.

The complainant then went home and started communicating with the abusive lecturer over the phone and the following morning he tried to kiss and fondle her breast, but she refused.

The court further heard that on February 20, the convict asked the complainant to remain behind after a lecture and she complied. He then ordered her to accompany him to the reception area where he locked the door and raped her.

She bolted out of the room, leaving behind her satchel. She then narrated her ordeal to the first police officer she met. The officer told her to proceed to the police base along First Street.

The convict was arrested within 30 minutes of committing the offence and the complainant was referred to the hospital for medical examination.

Chipo Matambo appeared for the State.