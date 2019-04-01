Kwekwe artiste collaborates with Magacha

BY FARAI MATIASHE

Kwekwe-based gospel musician Sindiso Nkomo is set to release a new single titled Thelu’moya featuring rising artiste Tinashe Magacha.

The song, which encourages people to trust in God and recorded at Canon Studios, will be released on April 13 in Kwekwe.

The 30-year-old artiste told NewsDay Life & Style that there was need to remind people they will only succeed through divine guidance.

“The song is also a plea to God to send revival upon the church. So it’s a call even to the people to remember that they cannot do anything without God’s guidance in every

sphere of their life,” he said.

Nkomo, who released his first album in 2011 dubbed My Covenant with God with the help of renowned gospel artiste Charles Charamba, said he was confident his new collaboration would be well received by the public.

To date Nkomo has released two albums with the assistance of his mentor, Michael Mahendere.