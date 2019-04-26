Kutsanzira boost for FC Platinum

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum’s preparations for their clash against Chicken Inn have received a major boost following the return of midfielder maestro Rahman Kutsanzira from an injury layoff.

The champions are set to take on the Gamecocks at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

They will, however, be missing the services of Rapheal Muduviwa, Kelvin Madzongwe, William Stima and Wallace Magalane who are all injured. Despite the injury woes, FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza is confident and wants his side to maintain their momentum following an impressive victory over Hwange last weekend.

“The good thing is that Rahman is back in action, but we had hoped to have those other guys (Madzongwe, Stima and Magalane) back in action before the Chicken Inn game,” said Mapeza.

“They are out of the clash, but our target of collecting maximum points remains in every game we play.”

Mapeza acknowledges that his side has a tough job at hand against a Chicken Inn side that enjoyed a good start before their record was blemished by the defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars last week.

“It’s a huge game for us. Chicken Inn had a good start in their first games, but of course they lost to Ngezi Platinum last weekend, but overall they have been playing good football. This means we have to be at our best… (to) collect maximum points.

“They (Chicken Inn) have shown their intentions of winning the league championship, hence we have to be strong both mentally and physically when we go there for that game,” he added.

Joey Antipas’ side will also be hoping to bounce back to winning ways after their fine run was halted by Ngezi Platinum who beat them 1-0 at Baobab Stadium.