Kenyan Airport terminal resumes operations

BY Ruvimbo Muchenje

Operations have resumed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) terminal 1C following a few hours of shutdown due to a fire outbreak, Kenya Airports Authority has said.



Kenya Airports told its followers on Twitter a few hours ago that operations have resumed at the terminal which is now servicing Departure flight operations by Etihad, Air Arabia, Rwand Air, Ethopian and Swiss Intl. Airlines.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the blaze at Terminal 1C of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was caused by a malfunction in baggage-belt system, stopping operations at two check-in counters.

‘Jambo, we would like to confirm that at approximately 2344HRS last night, we had a fire incident at JKIA Terminal 1C’s Check-inn counters 7 and 8 caused by a baggage belt system malfunction,’ they said.

The agency says all passengers and staff were evacuated and the blaze contained by the airport’s fire-fighting team.

No-one was injured in the incident.