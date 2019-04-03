Josh Kays set for double launch

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL gospel artiste Josh Kawara, popularly known as Psalmist Josh Kays, will be launching his fifth album and debut publication next Saturday at Kingstons House in Harare.

The award-winning musician, who is behind the track Aripano, told NewsDay Life & Style that the new album carried 10 tracks and was produced by Eternity Studios.

The album is titled New Sound, while the book is called Simplicity and is centred on the ministry of worship.

“This coming Saturday, I will be launching my fifth album as well as my first book and will be running under the theme New Sound Revolution, which comes from Psalms 33:3 as well as Isaiah 42:10,” Psalmist Josh said.

“The album talks about the greatness of God as it is a worship album and I have worked with Wenyasha Chingono, a fellow gospel artiste, on a track called Jesu Kristu, which came last year at our practice sessions,” he said.

“My wife and I prayed for God to direct us on who to feature on the song and my brother, Wenyasha’s name came up because of one of his songs, Ziso Rake Rakanditarira.”

Psalmist Josh featured his wife, Lynn, on the track With My Heart, which he said was written by their friend, Blessing Chidzuurira.

“My wife loved it so I asked her to help do the song,” he said.

Speaking about the book, Psalmist Josh said it was inspired by his life story as a praise and worship leader.

He said he would release a live recording for the album in August.

The album carries songs Torumbidza, Jesu Kristu, Nyarara Zimbabwe, Mutsvene, You Are Christ, With My Heart, Hallelluyah, NaJeso, In Your Presence and Mbiri Yose.