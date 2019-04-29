Jealous Silobela woman jailed for assault

by BRENNA MATENDERE

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman from Silobela has been slapped with a 15-month jail term after she severely assaulted another lady involved in a love triangle wrangle.

Sikhululekile Moyo of Abifoili village, under Chief Malisa, pleaded guilty to the assault charges when she appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa last Thursday.

It was the State’s case that on March 13 this year at around 8pm, Moyo stormed into Sithandazile Msipa’s house at Peace Mine in Silobela.

She then accused her of having an affair with her husband. In a fit of rage, she stabbed the complainant three times with a screw driver on the forehead and attacked her with fists. The complainant suffered a lacerated skull and other severe injuries.

Rushambwa blasted Moyo for her behaviour saying it was better to seek help from a third party instead of resorting to violence.

Five months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Fredy Ndoro represented the State.