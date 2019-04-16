India election 2019: latest updates

BY CNN

‘When you play the Game of Thrones, you either lose or you bribe’

Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thieves, you either lose or you bribe! #BJPGameOfThieves pic.twitter.com/wAemvSrYY1 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2019

The main opposition Congress Party is using HBO’s hit TV series “Game of Thrones” to throw some shade at rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Using the hashtag #BJPGameOfThieves, Congress posted “Spoiler Alert: When you play the Game of Thrones, you either lose or you bribe.” It’s a reference to the GoT tagline, “When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die.”

Accompanying the tweet was an image depicting Modi as the Night King — who leads an army of the undead to destroy the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros — and several other prominent BJP members as characters from the show.

It comes as the much anticipated eighth and final season of the fantasy show aired on Monday.

Congress dished out the role of Queen Cersei Lannister to BJP President Amit Shah, Union minister Rajnath Singh was cast as Walder Fray and Union minister Nitin Gadkari as King Joffrey Baratheon, according to NDTV.

Karnataka BJP chief Yeddyurappa was depicted as head Lannister and hand of the king Tywin Lannister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was cast as “master of the coins” and serial manipulator Petyr Baelish aka “Littlefinger.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath apparently appears as Jon Snow — “the king in the north.”

The BJP has yet to provide a formal reaction.