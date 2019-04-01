Hwange win on return

BY Tinashe Mungazi

Hwange . . . . . . . . (1)2

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

On an opening weekend when all other promoted teams faltered, returnees Hwange showed that they meant business in this year’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a comfortable victory over Yadah at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

An opener from Shepherd Gadzikwa through a pass from Admire Banda in the 35th minute set the coal miners on course to victory which was completed by a penalty by Gilbert Zulu in the 67th minute.

The goal arrived moments after Enerst Gwatima’s goal had been ruled out by referee Allan Basvu who cited an offside.

Despite the lead, Chipangano intensified their attack and had another Gwitima goal ruled out for similar reasons five minutes from the restart.

Yadah were struggling this far as the Hwange trio of Nomore Chinyere, Gilbert Zulu and Enock Karamba were playing well, with the home side keeping the visiting goalie

Bhekimpilo Ncube busy.

There was nothing that Ncube could do, however, when Gwitima was hacked down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Zulu stepped up and sent Ncube flying the opposite way to seal the victory for Chipangano.

Attempts for a comeback by Yadah proved fruitless as the home side Chipangano tightened its defence.

Hosts coach Nation Dube was ecstatic with the victory, which he said was well deserved.

“I’m happy for my boys. They really came through getting a win in our first match. This is the step in the right direction. However, I feel we created many chances and could have beat Yadah by at least five goals if we had not wasted the opportunities that came our way,” bragged Dube.

His counterpart Genesis Mangombe said they had lost their game plan as a result of mounting pressure.

“We didn’t play well. We tried our best especially in the first 20 minutes, but thereafter we lost it. Our system failed and they capitalised on that. It’s a wake up call for us. We need to work on our weakness and try to win our match against Chicken Inn.”