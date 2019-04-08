Habitual thief jailed

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 20-YEAR-OLD Zhombe habitual thief was sentenced to three years in jail for unlawfully entering a house in Kwekwe and stealing goods worth $1 121 a week after his release from Khami Prison, where he had served a jail sentence over a similar offence.

Tinashe Sibanda (20) of Mashandike village, Zhombe, under Chief Malisa was slapped with a 36-month jail term by Kwekwe magistrate Stories Rushambwa.

However, six months were later suspended on condition that he restitutes $1 121 to complainant, Remekedzai Makunde.

Prosecutor Freddy Ndoro told the court that on December 29 last year, Sibanda broke into Makunde’s house in Newtown and took away property worth $1 121.

On New Year’s eve, Sibanda was arrested after the gas stove he had stolen was recovered.

The rest of the stolen goods were not recovered.