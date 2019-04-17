Gumbura has case to answer: Court

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HARARE magistrate Francis Mapfumo yesterday dismissed an application for discharge filed by jailed RMG Independent End Time Message Church founder Robert Martin Gumbura, who together with his six alleged accomplices, attempted a jailbreak at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in 2015.

Mapfumo ruled that Gumbura and his co-accused, who are all represented by constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku, must be put to their defence to explain the subject of a secret meeting they held inside their prison cells before the attempted jailbreak.

Gumbura is being charged together with Blessing Chiduke (25), Luckmore Matambanadzo (39), Luck Mhungu (38), Taurai Dodzo (47), Thomas Chacha (37) and Elijah Vhumbunu (38), after other accused persons, Thulani Chizema (32) and Jacob Sibanda (28), were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Mapfumo said the State had proved that Chiduke, Matambanadzo, Mhungu, Dodzo and Vhumbunu participated in the violence which left prison officers injured, property damaged and loss of lives.

Vumbunu is, however, out of custody after completing his 10 year jail sentence for robbery.