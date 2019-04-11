Govt dispatches auditors to Dete school

By Nkululeko Sibanda

GOVERNMENT has bowed down to pressure from the Dete community to act on Nsongwa Primary School headmistress Joana Matanga, who has been fingered in cases of fraud, Southern Eye can report.

Matanga is fighting a maladministration, corruption, and fraud storm arising from allegations that she helped herself to over $5 000 that was in her custody.

The school is reportedly among the many in the province that have recorded a 0%pass rate in Grade Seven examinations in recent years.

Matabeleland North provincial education director, Jabulani Mpofu told the Southern Eye that government auditors had been dispatched to the school to look into the matter.

“I cannot say much at this point. I can only confirm that, yes, we did send a team of auditors to Nsongwa Primary School last week,” Mpofu said, adding that the auditors had since completed their exercise.

“They went there and they carried out their mandate. As we speak, they are working on their report and we expect that they submit their report at the end of this week,” Mpofu added.

The ministry would then be guided by the outcome of the report on what course of action to take, Southern Eye was told.

Meanwhile, Dete Police Station officer-in-charge, Inspector Benson Matangi yesterday denied his office’s involvement in the chaos at Nsongwa Primary School.

“It is absolutely not true that we barred parents and the school development committee from the school. As a police post, we are partly aware of the problems that have been reported at the school, but to then claim that we have barred the parents from the vicinity of the school is absolutely not true,” Matangi said.

“The challenges at the school have been communicated to us and we have in turn alerted our bigger station in Hwange and I think the station there is seized with the matter.”