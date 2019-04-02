Govt challenges film-makers to better productions

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister Kirsty Coventry has called on local film producers to create better quality movies in the wake of advanced technology.

Coventry made the remarks in a speech read on her behalf at the premier of local drama Marbles Series Season One at Eastgate Ster-Kinekor in Harare on Saturday.

“We used to export films back then, films like Neria and Every One’s Child, among others, so let’s make a difference now that we are in the 21st century. Let’s produce better quality movies now that we have advanced technology,” she said.

Coventry said her ministry was not only providing entertainment, but also creating employment adding that government was helping to build the industry.

“The government is playing a pivotal role in supporting the arts and our Zimbabwean industry is improving. Our ministry is open for those who want our help. We will support them,” she said.

Marbles Series, that was directed by Manuel Matsinye and produced under Mega com Pictures and Matchmo Media, is hinged on several themes such as friendship, love, romance, peer pressure, teenage pregnancies, drug abuse, among other social vices.

Addressing guests, Matsinye described women as precious marbles adding that the production was inspired by challenges which women face in their daily lives.

“The Marbles Series teaches a lot about the social aspects of life and also about the use of condoms, peer pressure, early sex, teenage pregnancy, exposes abuse at universities and also how to handle polygamy. It also has traditional scenes in which we try to export our culture to other countries as well,” he said.

Matsinye bemoaned lack of support of the industry and talent at large.

“If we had more money, we would have produced something better and as Zimbabweans we need to support each other. Let us support our local content,” he said.

The series’ assistant director Bornface Chimedza urged artiste to work together to support the industry.

“We can’t expect the government to do everything for us, let’s work together and act globally to support our industry,” he said.

Guests were also entertained by an acapella group called Zinarayah, and gospel reggae artist Kuda Ronex.