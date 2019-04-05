Gospel group in pursuit of airplay

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

UNITED Kingdom-based gospel outfit, Closer, has found the going tough after releasing their debut DVD album in December last year, as it has not been easy to secure airplay both in the UK and in Zimbabwe.

One of the group’s founding members, Rollins Mubaiwa, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that they wanted to publicise the album, Worship Experience, but the radio industry in the UK tended to focus more on big record labels.

“This side, the radio industry is set a little differently. The big commercial radio stations focus more on bigger record labels because competition is stiff. We are, however, trying to engage some non-commercial platforms so we can get the music out to them,” he said.

“We have been trying to get coverage in Zimbabwe and recently, we made it to Power FM, but it has been really difficult to get in touch with other radio stations, considering the distance.”

Mubaiwa, however, said they were happy that people there supported their work, adding that they had also roped in other nationalities.

“We have received so much love and support from the people, we featured Minister Titus Glen from the United States and our drummer is American, and we are having additions this year from Rwanda,” he said.

The group consists of some former Zimpraise members who have relocated to the UK. Their debut album carries seven tracks.

“We have songs of hope; songs that encourage people to accept Jesus Christ is the only one who we should trust, no matter what we are going through. The songs are also a reminder that we should always strive to be like him,” Mubaiwa said, adding that their album was inspired by the desire to spread God’s love through music.