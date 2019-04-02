GMAZ to introduce feeding scheme in cyclone-ravaged areas

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has pledged to embark on a feeding scheme, when schools open next term, targeting schools that were mostly hit hard by Cyclone Idai to prevent stunting and encourage traumatised children to attend lessons.

This was revealed by GMAZ president Tafadzwa Musarara in Mutare on Saturday when his association handed over a consignment of foodstuffs meant for Cyclone Idai survivors to Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Musarara said the feeding scheme would encourage schoolchildren to go to school and prevent stunting.

He said the feeding scheme will target schools mainly in remote areas where children walk long distances to school.

“Honourable minister (Gwaradzimba) the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has committed itself to a feeding programme. We will be able to donate maheu in the morning. We are targeting at first to feed at least 10 schools starting in the second term,” he said

“Sadza and beans will be served in the afternoon. This is to fight stunting in children that normally comes with such disasters.

“More importantly the feeding scheme is to encourage attendance in schools. Some of the schools are located in very remote areas and it involves a lot of walking to and from school. As businesspeople and associations we were empowered by the government. We have more we can offer, but we also stand guided by the government.”

Gwaradzimba said the flour donation came as a great relief because it was now impossible to ferry bread to affected areas.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to GMAZ for making a donation towards Cyclone Idai victims. I am very excited about the flour. It is almost impossible to transport bread, I think mothers will be happy because they will now afford to make (home-made bread) for their families,” she said.

The consignment consisted of flour, maheu, soya beans, among other commodities.