Factionalism retarding economic recovery: Zanu PF MP

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZANU PF provincial chairperson for Mashonaland Central, Kazembe Kazembe, has said factionalism within the ruling party was stalling national economic recovery.

Speaking at Mazowe ward 9 councillor John Mudzonga’s victory celebrations in Chiweshe on Saturday, the ICT minister urged party members to unite.

“Elections are over, we are elated to be celebrating our councillor’s victory, but for Zimbabwe to move forward, we should unite within the party and build the nation together,” Kazembe said.

Zimbabwe is facing socio-economic woes, characterised by high unemployment rate, spiralling prices of basic commodities and crippling drug and fuel shortages.

Zanu PF insiders allege that another faction emerged in the ruling party soon after the November 2017 coup which ushered in President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

There are also reports of friction between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who is said to be eyeing to take over power.

Mudzonga, who is also Mazowe Rural District Council chairperson, claimed that he was working with opposition party members who were previously complaining that

his party rigged the July 2018 national election.

“We were shocked to hear opposition parties saying the elections were rigged here in Chiweshe. We thrashed them from the councillor to the President. They were beaten clean and I would like to believe that we are very united to the extent that some of the opposition party members have come here to celebrate with us,” Mudzonga said.

Kazembe heaped praises on the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, who hails from his Mazowe West constituency, saying she was a role model to many.

“With the joy that we have here at this victory celebration, we would like to thank our First Lady for all her generosity. She has helped in building classroom blocks at this school (Musarara Secondary) and we see her on television and in papers in other countries doing good and raising our flag high,” he said.