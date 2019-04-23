Events Evolution brings cheer to Cyclone Idai victims

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean arts promoter and Events Evolution (Events Management Company) founder Talent Banda last week brought smiles to hundreds of Cyclone Idai victims after he donated groceries worth over $30 000.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Cyclone Idai was declared a national disaster and the survivors in the affected areas are currently receiving aid from government, non-governmental organisations and well-wishers.

The goods which included rice, flour, beans and sugar were handed over to the Ministry of Local Government and National Housing through the Department of Civil Protection.

Prior to the donation, Banda had assisted more than 10 families in Chimanimani to re-roof their houses that had been blown away by the cyclone.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the donation in Harare, Banda said they were moved by the destruction caused by the cyclone in all the affected areas while calling for a collective effort to help the victims.

“This Cyclone Idai is a national disaster which requires all of us across the spectrum to give a helping hand. This is why us, as Evolution Events, we are here with our small donation towards the cause,” he said.

“After our visit to the affected areas in Chimanimani we saw it fit to extend our aid through some groceries to bring a smile to our fellow brothers and sisters who are in dire need of such assistance until the next harvest season.”

Banda has promised to bring more relief as soon as he is updated by the authorities on some of the things that are in urgent need.

“As part of our social responsibility, Events Evolution we will continue sourcing and donating what we would have acquired for the cyclone survivors because we treat this as our burden as the people of Zimbabwe to help the affected relatives,” he said.

“We have enquired with the authorities who are always on the ground to know some of the specific stuff they want us to deliver. This will enable us to cover some of the things that might be on demand, but being overlooked.”

Through Events Evolution, Banda has committed to contribute to the growth of the local arts industry through several initiatives that include the embracing of technology on the showbiz scene.