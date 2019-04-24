Enzo Ishall thrills SA fans

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

AWARD-WINNING and high-flying dancehall prodigy Enzo Ishall — born Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere — delighted his South Africa-based fans with a great performance, when he headlined a tour organised by Silent Killer Promotions over the weekend.

His hit-track, Kanjiva, thrilled revellers who could not get enough of it.

The tour, which started at Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town before moving to Johannesburg and Durban, also saw various top local Zimdancehall and sungura artistes performing. These included Soul Jah Love, Winza, Sulumani Chimbetu, Kadhija, Hwindi President and Chillspot Records DJs Fantan and Levels.

Chillspot Records co-founder, DJ Fantan told NewsDay Life & Style that Enzo Ishall was at his vintage best, thrilling fans with his hit-song Kanjiva.

“The tour was amazing. The youngster has proven that he is a force to reckonwith as the fans were singing along to almost all of his songs. But Kanjiva seems to be the song that captured the mood,” he said.

DJ Fantan said Enzol Ishall will today leave for the United Kingdom for more performances.

“We are flying today to the United Kingdom. There is a UK Cup clash being hosted by King Alfred. Then on May 4, we head for Rand Fontein in South Africa for a show called Africa Connect, which is the biggest show in Africa. The show draws big artistes from the region, including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia,” he said.

“Zimbabwe will be represented by Jah Signal, Soul Jah love and Enzo Ishall. So, I think we are now penetrating the international market.”