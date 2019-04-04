Emganwini music festival launched

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO upcoming artiste Allen “Tinny 7” Sibanda (20) will host the debut edition of the Emganwini Music Festival on Saturday, where several other artistes are billed to perform.

Sibanda yesterday said all was set for the fiesta at Emganwini shopping centre.

“The music festival seeks to promote youths in my area who are talented to come and show the world what they have. Each artiste who will be present will get a chance to perform four tracks, whether it’s gospel, gqom, rhumba, kwaito or hip-hop,” he said.

Sibanda said the event will open doors for all artistes with a passion for music.

“You find that some artistes tend to make their album launches in town, while the people there don’t even know them. It’s good to start cultivating from home, like this festival I am doing. We are looking forward to hosting the festival in other suburbs in the city as a way to cultivate hidden talent,” Sibanda said.