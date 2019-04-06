Elizabeth Manyowa’s dream collabo with Kombo

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

HAVING received mentorship from yesteryear gospel songbird Ivy Kombo, Elizabeth Manyowa is a happy soul after a dream to collaborate with her mentor was fulfilled on her latest single Ndozviudza Ani, recorded by Nyasha Rusike at Zimbabwe College of Music studio in Harare.

Manyowa told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style that it was a great experience to be in the studio with such a veteran and talented singer, whom she described as hardworking and whose songs are scriptural.

“I was groomed by Ivy Kombo way back in 1998 when I recorded my debut album Tsvakai Jehovha. I was happy to combine my voices with Ivy on my song Ndozviudza Ani?, a very emotional track. The song, among many other things, is also a welcome back for the Nguva Yakwana show,” she said.

“It was something special recording a song with Ivy Kombo, who has a huge exposure having recorded with several artistes from other countries. Her Nguva Yakwana celebrations impacted many artistes and also helped many children who needed heart surgery as she sent them abroad for (surgical) operations.”

Manyowa, who had taken a nine-year break from the music industry to focus on family, returned to the studio last year with the release of her fourth album, Mazuva Okuipa, which was recorded at the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Studios.

The album, featuring gospel music diva, Rumbi Zvirikuzhe, also carries hit songs from Manyowa’s previous albums, Tsvakai Jehovah (1998) and Ndauya (2009).