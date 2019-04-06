Editorial Comment: What an interesting proposal

Editorial Comment

WE don’t know whether or not we should celebrate some of the pronouncements being churned out from government corridors.

We are being told that the Public Service Act will soon be amended to align it with the country’s Constitution, meaning civil servants will, from thenceforth, be ordered to be apolitical. This, we believe, is one of the most amusing yet astounding and eyebrow raising propositions, coming as it does from the “Second Republic”.

We are just wondering how this is going to happen when only last week President Emmerson Mnangagwa spoke thus: “The supremacy of the party, as a philosophy, is the ideal position which we must concertedly work to achieve. Cognisant that government is a product of the party, we are all agreed that the party is supreme. The party came first, then the revolution came second.

“We have failed to show the supremacy of the party over government. That we have not achieved yet. We must reach a stage where party leadership departments are ahead of government, because government is borne out of the party.”

This is exactly why we are a little sceptical that this piece of news is anything worth writing home about. In this country, ever since independence in 1980, we have only known that government is Zanu PF and Zanu PF is government; so we don’t know how Mnangagwa is going to have this proposal implemented while there still is aberrance between him on the one hand and his ministers on the other.

We eagerly await for the day when civil servants become professional and apolitical. I am sure if that ever happens, then this country would set on the real journey towards peace and prosperity.

Currently, government employees are all compromised to the extent that they are forced to act unprofessionally just to please the powers that be. In fact, it is such a nightmare for them to be working for government because their bosses, the ministers and their deputies, are from the ruling Zanu PF party.

All we can say, at the moment, is that we applaud the thought, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating.