Edgars partners designer on environment

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CLOTHING and retail giant, Edgars Stores Limited through its publication, The Club magazine, has partnered fashion designer and photographer Laurie MacPherson for the Fashion Meets: Own Your Rubbish project as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility initiative.

Edgars Zimbabwe marketing executive Rumbidzai Dzimba told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the Edgars analysts briefing last week that the partnership was meant to bring environmental conversation into the fashion world as The Club celebrated its fifth anniversary.

“What we have done in 2019 is to take our corporate social responsibility strategy to a different level and bring it back to what we do as a business. We are into fashion, so why not bring in the environmental conversation into the fashion world,” Dzimba said.

“We have come up with this project to concientise our customers and the public around the dangers of throwing away junk and not recycling by creating a fashion-oriented dress designed by Own Your Rubbish that does not only celebrate who we are as a business or brand, but also brings out the environmental awareness aspect.”

Dzimba said the dress was created using old paper from their club magazines as well as some pool rings and old beverage cans that have been upcycled. The dress was showcased at the event.

She said they had “an exciting winter range” including men’s jackets manufactured at their Bulawayo factory.

Dzimba said they have an Easter promotion starting on April 8 and for the first time they will be involving children with a lot of giveaways.

“We thought of talking to the pull factor for once and not talk to the guys who bring out the money, so it’s exciting for our brand to come up and have conversations with the whole family,” she said.

Designer MacPherson said she was directed to incorporate pages from back copies of The Club magazine and they produced a gown from paper, bottle tops, pull tabs and video tape.

She said Own Your Rubbish design was initiated four years ago with funding from the European Union and Sweden through the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe.