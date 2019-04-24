ED appoints new perm secs, NRZ chair

BY staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday reshuffled the permanent secretaries for the Health and Labour ministries and appointed former Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs minister Martin Dinha as the chairman for the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Public health specialist Agnes Mahomva replaces retired Major-General Gerald Gwinji at the Health and Child Care ministry, while Simon Masanga takes over from James Manzou at the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry.

Gwinji and Manzou will be reassigned, according to a statement by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda last night.

Mnangagwa also appointed Dinha as the new chairman of rail transport parastatal, replacing Larry Mavima, who is now Midlands Provincial Affairs minister.

Sibanda said all the new appointments will be with effect from May 1.

The President also appointed Steelmakers chief executive Ralpesh Patel to his Presidential Advisory Council with immediate effect.