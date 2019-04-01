Dimba clinches Novice 2019 title

By Freeman Makopa

Allister Dimba clinched the Mr Iron Lion Nutrition and Supplements Novice 2019 title in a competition held at the Zimbabwe College of Music on Saturday.

Dimba, who trains at Total Fitness in Harare, outclassed top athletes drawn from across the country, including Thomson Jagada, Paradzai Kureva, Terrence Mazivanhanga, Brandon

Chaunga and Simbarashe Akimunyu.

National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness secretary-general Quiet Shangai expressed satisfaction over the spirited performance shown by the athletes.

“It was a successful event in the sense that we managed to fulfil the objective of the show, which is to groom more bodybuilders and also the attendance improved compared to the other years. We used to have 20 to 30 athletes only, but this year, we had 45 bodybuilders who came for the event,” he said

A total of seven categories were contested for — senior men bodybuilding, men’s fitness, men’s physique, women’s fitness model, men’s fitness model, wheelchair men bodybuilding and women fitness development.

This year, the tournament has seen Iron Lion Nutrition, Generations Shop Fitters, Cards Unlimited, Perspectives, Supplement Factory, Kingsport Investments, Gidza and Musclerage coming on board to sponsor the country’s top bodybuilding event.

Winners

Men’s fitness: Devison Luzane (Midlands)

Men’s physique: Prichard Hoko (Bulawayo)

Women’s fitness model: Lynette Tom (Harare)

Men’s fitness model: Devison Luzore (Midlands)

Wheelchair men bodybuilding: Tendai Geza (Harare)

Women Fitness Development: Lynette Tom (Harare)

Senior men bodybuilding: Allister Dimba