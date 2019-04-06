Dembare’s Mbega can’t wait to explode

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS’ Cameroonian midfielder Herve Vincent Mbega is aiming to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer championship with the Harare giants and cannot wait to start playing for the team.

Mbega, together with his compatriot and highly-rated winger Ngahan Claude Junior, nicknamed Neymar, missed DeMbare’s season opener against Mushowani Stars last week as their registration papers were not in order.

But there is hope that the duo would have completed their registration process with the Premier Soccer League in time for the club’s second match against league returnees, Hwange, at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Speaking to the media after the team’s training session on Thursday, Mbega said he was champing at the bit.

“I want to win the league title, and I believe we have the right arsenal to do it. I want to help the team, and people will see that I came here to add something to the squad.

There are a lot of things I picked from the first game, which I think can be improved and if I can be given a chance, I will try my best. I just want to go out there and show what I can do,” he said.

“I’m hoping that the supporters will continue rallying behind this team. We have to work hard as a team. We have quality in the team to win the championship, but the most important thing is unity.”

The former Cameroonian youth international is impressed with a lot of things at Dynamos, including the quality of players that coach Lloyd Chigowe has assembled.

He picked out the team’s skipper, Edward Sadomba, last weekend’s two goal hero Ngandu Mangala and defender Jimmy Tigere as the players that had impressed him the most so far.

“The team is looking good and everyone can see that. There are a lot of good quality players here, but in terms of experience, I’m happy with what captain Sadomba, Ngandu Mangala and Jimmy Tigere can bring to the team,” he said.

Mbega, who once turned out for Spanish side Mallorca II in the Segunda B, between 2010 and 2013, also praised his coach.

“I have seen that the supporters have a lot of interest in the games and the media are always here watching us train. We don’t want to disappoint them. I’m happy with the coach. He is treating us the same as everyone despite that we are foreigners. The environment here is good.”

Mbega speaks only French and Spanish, but he feels that the language barrier will not stop him from achieving his goals.

He said he was integrating well into the team, with Congolese Mangala who can speak French, English and Shona, coming in very handy.

“The language issue is not too difficult because football language is the same everywhere. We understand each other well on the pitch, and I have also picked some few Shona and English words. I can understand words like ‘iri bhoo’ (all is well).”