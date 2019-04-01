Delta gets ISO quality management certification

BY STAFF REPORTER

Delta Beverage Corporation Limited has been handed the ‘ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System’ certification for its Delta Technical Institute training centre.

Speaking at the handover of the certificate in Harare on Friday, Standards Association of Zimbabwe director-general Eve Gadzikwa said receiving the award showed the company’s commitment to providing good customer care.

“Delta Technical Institute’s certification to the revised standard ISO 9001-2015 Quality Management System by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe underlines the determination and commitment of management and staff to continue providing high quality customer service,” she said.

ISO 9001-2015 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system.